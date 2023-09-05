MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 15-year-old was arrested and taken to Strickland Youth Center after he allegedly robbed a woman in her car, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

The alleged incident happened Saturday around 4:30 p.m. at the Chevron Gas Station on the 4000 block of Moffett Road. Officers were called to the scene regarding a “robbery linked to an incident on Buckingham Avenue.”

The release said the victim was trying to use the BitCoin Machine at the gas station when a 15-year-old male offered to help her. He allegedly claimed the machine was broken and suggested they go to another machine nearby.

The victim agreed and allowed the teenager to get into her car, according to the release. The teen then allegedly demanded the woman’s money and ran after taking the undisclosed amount.

The teenager was found later and arrested. The woman’s money was returned.