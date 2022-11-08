PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the City of Prichard have released more information about the murder of a man that happened at St. Stephens Woods Apartments on Friday, Nov. 4.

The victim has been identified as Lawrence Terrell Darby. Darby was shot in the back and arm causing him to die at the scene.

Officials with the Prichard Police Department said they have arrested a 15-year-old suspect. The teenager was picked up in the Crichton area Tuesday afternoon and taken to Strickland Youth Center. Officers said this is an ongoing investigation.