$15 million going to Mobile Regional in response to COVID-19, more airport grants announced

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — 73 airports in Alabama are receiving grants from U.S. Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

LOCAL AIRPORT GRANTS:

Mobile Downtown- $69,000

Mobile Regional- $15,103,747

St Elmo- $30,000

Jeremiah Denton- $20,000

H. L. (Sonny) Callahan- $69,000

Foley Municipal- $30,000

Jack Edwards National- $69,000

Bay Minette Municipal- $20,000

Pensacola International- $11,081,566

Atmore Municipal- $20,000

Brewton Municipal- $30,000

Peter Prince Field- $30,000

Bob Sikes- $69,000

Eglin AFB/Destin-Ft Walton Beach- $12,429,334

Destin Executive- $69,000

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced the historic funding Tuesday as part of the Trump Administration’s newly created Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Airport Grant Program. Set up as an effort to provide unprecedented and immediate relief to American families, workers, and businesses.

“This $10 billion in emergency resources will help fund the continued operations of our nation’s airports during this crisis and save workers’ jobs.” U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao

View a list of Alabama airports receiving funding on an interactive map, along with funding for all U.S. airports on FAA’s website.

“Thank you to the dedicated men and women from the FAA’s Office of Airports for creating an entirely new program in record time to assist airport sponsors in desperate need of these funds.” FAA Administrator Steve Dickson

More information on the Care ACT:

The CARES Act also provides funds to increase the Federal share to 100 percent for grants awarded under the fiscal year 2020 appropriations for Airport Improvement Program (AIP) and Supplemental Discretionary grants. Under normal circumstances, AIP grant recipients contribute a matching percentage of the project costs. Providing this additional funding and eliminating the local share will allow critical safety and capacity projects to continue as planned regardless of airport sponsors’ current financial circumstances.

The CARES Act provides new funds distributed by various formulas for all airports that are part of the national airport system. This includes all commercial service airports, all reliever airports and some public-owned general aviation airports.

There is additional program information on the CARES Act website and a listing of CARES Act grants. The FAA issued the following guidance documents: Information for Airport Sponsors and CARES Act Program FAQs.

