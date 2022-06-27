MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police officers pursued a 14-year-old male driver at 1 a.m. Monday after the teen refused to stop, according to a department news release.

Officers attempted to stop the driver on Government Street and Houston Street. The teenager then fled, leading police on a chase.

After hitting a retaining wall, the vehicle became disabled on Etheridge Street. Police said no one was injured.

The driver was taken to Strickland Youth Center.