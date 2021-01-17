14-year-old beaten outside of a Mobile trampoline park

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Videos of a fight at a local teen hangout have gone viral on social media.

The fight happened on Saturday night at the Altitude Trampoline Park. WKRG News 5 did not receive permission to use those videos but you can evidently see at least 10 teenagers beating a kid on the ground, continuously kicking him. The mother of that child reached out to us about the incident.

Charell Bell says her son is 14-years-old and she found out about the fight when one of those videos was sent to her by her other son. She said, “First instinct was to come see what was going on. So I get here, he was barefooted. They took his shoes and he was bleeding on his face. I think he was targeted because he’s small. Imagine you see your child on the ground getting stomped on by 15, 16 kids or adults and you can’t do nothing because you aren’t there to defend him.”

In addition to her son being the target to this violence, he has a heart condition so things could have escalated to an even worse level. “His pressure was up high but other than that I have my baby. Anything could have happened; it could have been worse.”

A police report was filed on the fight but Mobile Police did not have any further information to provide.