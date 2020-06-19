13-year-old surprised with firetruck, police car ride along

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG) — Bryce is a 13-year-old boy that was born with Kabuki Syndrome. He has always dreamed of riding in a police car and firetruck and earlier today those dreams came true!

News 5 Colleen Peterson was there to capture his reaction of riding along in a firetruck! He had the time of his life. Bryce’s mother, Nikki Moorehead, expressed how much the little moments mean to them.

“Take a ride and see what that was like so everyone came out and made that possible for him,” Nikki said. “Suprises and the exciting moments that he is pushing for everyday makes it worth it.”

She explained how much they appreciate the support during the hardest times.

“Bryce has had 6 surgeries since January and most time has spent in patient in the hospital,” Nikki expressed. “Ever since he had to come home on hospice, the communities support our care team our physicians our nurses our aids, everyone has just been so wonderful.”

Nikki’s friends created a GoFundMe page to help support Bryce and their family through these difficult times. Their GoFundMe page is linked below.

LATEST STORIES: