MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A high speed chase through the streets of Mobile reached speeds of 100 mph and was only stopped when Mobile Police deployed spike strips to stop the fleeing vehicle. But most striking is that the driver was 13-years-old, according to a MPD news release.

It was 2:48 a.m. and a Mobile Police officer was on a routine patrol on Stanton Rd. when he saw the 2007 Lexus traveling south on the wrong side of the highway. The officer caught up with the Lexus on Springhill Ave., but when he turned on his blue lights and sirens, the Lexus sped away.

The Lexus hit speeds of 100 mph during the chase, and was only stopped after another police unit deployed spike strips. The Lexus hit the strips and hopped a curb before finally coming to a stop.

The police news release sums it up pretty well: “The driver, 13, was taken into custody.”