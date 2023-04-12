MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 13-year-old boy who suffered cardiac arrest and later died tested positive for cocaine, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

The release said that officers were called to Springhill Medical Center on April 11 around 2 p.m. Police said a 13-year-old boy had gone into cardiac arrest. The boy later died. Police said the boy tested positive for cocaine and that his death was a “possible overdose.”

The boy’s grandmother, Sophia Taylor, 53, and Marc Robinson, 56, were arrested. They were both charged with chemical endangerment of a child. The Mobile Police Department release said this is an ongoing investigation. At this time, police have not released information on the relationship between Robinson and Taylor.