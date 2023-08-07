MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 13-year-old was assaulted and robbed Saturday night, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

Officers were called to a parking lot off of the 700 block of Shillinger Road for a report of a robbery around 10 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, they found a 13-year-old boy had been approached by two other teenage boys whom he didn’t know.

The teenagers allegedly held the boy down, assaulted him and stole his tennis shoes. The release said the teenagers had left the scene with the stolen shoes by the time police arrived.

Officers said the incident is still under investigation.