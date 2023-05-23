MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 13-year-old girl is accused of strangling her mom at a home on Monday afternoon, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

The release said officers were called to the 2000 block of Quail Creek Run, near Hillcrest Road, on Monday around 3:45 p.m. for a domestic violence complaint. When officers arrived, they found that the woman’s daughter had allegedly strangled her during an argument.

The 13-year-old daughter was at the home during the police investigation, according to the release. She was arrested and taken to Strickland Youth Center. No information about the mother’s injuries has been released.