MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Christmas is coming early to 13 severely visually impaired children and adults in the Mobile area.

On Nov. 21, the 13 people will receive high-tech video magnifiers and other assistive technology donated by Sight Savers America. The organization is a “nationally expanding nonprofit that facilitates eye care and provides low vision and blind equipment, along with the necessary training,” according to a news release.

The 13 picked to receive the new technology were referred to the non-profit by the Alabama Institue for the Deaf and Blind, Community Services for Vision Rehabilitation and their teachers. They were all chosen based on qualifying financial needs and severe visual impairments.

One of the products that recipients will get is the Onyx video magnifier, a “desktop device that uses a special camera and monitor to enhance contrast and magnify objects up to 11 times,” according to a news release.

This will allow recipients to read, write, and see their loved ones more clearly.

Medical insurance typically does not cover video magnifiers, which can cost around $3,000.

The donations were made possible by funding from the AIDB, the EyeSight Foundation of Alabama, the Quarterbacking Children’s Health Foundation and Vispero.

