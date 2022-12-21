MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a total of 21 people in an illegal drug and prostitution investigation “Operation Holiday Blues”. Several guns, narcotics and cash were seized during the investigation.

Of the 21 people arrested, eight of them were arrested on prostitution charges. 13 of the 21 were arrested on drug charges. There are still active warrants for six people.

According to officials, the operation started three months ago and was focused in the Theodore and Tillman’s Corner communities. The Narcotics and Vice Unit. along with the SWAT team, conducted six search warrants.

“The Operation was designed to identify and arrest drug dealers in the area and confiscate illegal firearms to help further reduce violent crime in Mobile,” reads the release.

The following was seized during the operation. Officials said the street value of the narcotics seized is $16,000.

11 ounces of cocaine

six grams of methamphetamine

1.75 pounds of marijuana

nine grams of Xanax

seven bottles of promethazine

12 grams of pill form marijuana

$8,850 in US currency

16 guns

a GLOCK switch

numerous magazine extension

The following people were arrested in the drug operation phase:

Destin Barron, 27

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

2. Michael Lett, 31

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

3. Michael French III, 20

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Youthful Offender (Warrant)

No Seatbelt (Warrant)

Driving w/ Learner’s Permit (Warrant)

4. Jonathan Thomas, 51

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Vehicle

5. Kinta Williams, 45

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

6. Tony Clemons, 44

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

7. Joe Thomas, 45

Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree

8. Carolyn Armstrong, 54

Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession Altered Firearm

Possession of Illegal Prescription Drug

9. Jerrell Armstrong, 21

Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree

Possession of Illegal Prescription Drug

10. Quentin Johnson, 31

Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession Altered Firearm

Possession of Illegal Prescription Drug

Harassment (Warrant)

11. Robert Varnado, 37

Manufacturing Methamphetamine

Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Theft of Property 4th Degree (Warrant)

Possession of Controlled Substance (Warrant from Jackson, Mississippi)

12. Lakesha Randolph, 42

Trafficking Cocaine

Possession of a Controlled Substance

13. Lamont Vines, 48

Trafficking Cocaine

As previously mentioned, the MPD still has active outstanding warrants. Each of the six all have warrants for unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.

Justin Green, 23 Zinnia Long, 26 Brandon Lewis, 36 Willie Burton, 35 Anthony Jones Jr., 25 Antonio Hunter, 40