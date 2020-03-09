12th Annual Chocolate Festival date announced in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)– Calling all chocolate lovers. The 12th Annual Chocolate Festival at The Grounds will be March 21 2020.

The yearly sweet celebration will be from 10 am to 3 pm featuring dozens of vendors all to benefit the Penelope’s House.

Tickets are $3.00 in advance and free for ages 13 & under. You can buy tickets at Bloomin’ Lollipops, Domke Market, EllenJay Flour Girls, Guncles, Penelope’s Closet, and Three Georges. Tickets go up to $5.00 at the door.

For more information about the event, click here.

