120,700 Alabama Power outages in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As of 11:00 AM Alabama Power confirms that 120,700 outages are in the Mobile area. Crews are working hard to restore all power. Central Alabama 14,000. Southeast Alabama less than 1,000 following.
As said time and time again please do not go near downed power lines.
