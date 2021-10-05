$120,000 stuffed in suitcase found during Mobile traffic stop

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
$120,000 stuffed in suitcase recovered from Mobile traffic stop

(Mobile County Sheriff’s Office: cash recovered during multi-agency traffic stop)

Update (3:02 p.m.): The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that both men confessed to being paid to drive the money from Houston to Miami for “D R U G S.”

The men were deported, according to the post.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Sheriff’s Office found a suitcase stuffed with cash during a traffic stop during a multi-agency traffic stop.

MCSO Special Operations, Border Patrol and Homeland Security Investigators pulled over a 2021 Toyota Camry on Sept. 21, according to a sheriff’s office news release. They believed the Camry was coming from Miami.

Authorities questioned Stephan Eduardo Vasquez Alverez and Esteban Enrique Medena Cevallos. According to the release, both men consented to a vehicle search.

Detectives found a suitcase in the car’s trunk with more than $120,000 in cash.

Both Alverez and Cevallos were turned over to Border Patrol, according to the release, for deportation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories