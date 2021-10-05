$120,000 stuffed in suitcase found during Mobile traffic stop

Update (3:02 p.m.): The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that both men confessed to being paid to drive the money from Houston to Miami for “D R U G S.”

The men were deported, according to the post.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Sheriff’s Office found a suitcase stuffed with cash during a traffic stop during a multi-agency traffic stop.

MCSO Special Operations, Border Patrol and Homeland Security Investigators pulled over a 2021 Toyota Camry on Sept. 21, according to a sheriff’s office news release. They believed the Camry was coming from Miami.

Authorities questioned Stephan Eduardo Vasquez Alverez and Esteban Enrique Medena Cevallos. According to the release, both men consented to a vehicle search.

Detectives found a suitcase in the car’s trunk with more than $120,000 in cash.

Both Alverez and Cevallos were turned over to Border Patrol, according to the release, for deportation.