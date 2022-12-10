MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are investigating after a 12-year-old was shot in the leg.
The shooting happened on the 1400 block of Garland Street, near the intersection of University Boulevard and Overlook Road. Officials said the 12-year-old was taken to USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital for the non-life-threatening injury.
Officers do not have anyone in custody and are still looking for the suspect.
This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
