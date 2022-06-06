MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 12-year-old was arrested by Mobile Police after he was found driving a car that had previously been reported stolen, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department.

On Saturday, June 4 at 3:45 a.m., police were called to Sollie Road because of a runaway in a stolen car. The car had been reported stolen in the Mobile County jurisdiction. Police saw the car traveling down Bedford Avenue and stopped the vehicle.

After stopping the vehicle, officers found that a 12-year-old, 13-year-old and 14-year-old, who were all males, were inside the vehicle. The 12-year-old was the driver of the car. He was arrested and taken to Strickland Youth Center.