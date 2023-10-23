MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 12-year-old was arrested after pushing a teacher to the floor when they tried to break up a fight, according to the police department.

Mobile Police officers were called to Burns Middle School around 12:30 p.m. Friday for a report of an assault. When they arrived, they found that two students had gotten into a fight, according to an MPD news release.

During the fight, a teacher tried to break it up and one of the students pushed the teacher to the floor, according to police. They were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The 12-year-old boy was arrested and taken to Strickland Youth Center.

