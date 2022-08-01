MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A 12-year-old boy was taken to Strickland Youth Center after he led officers with the Mobile Police Department on a car chase, according to officials.

On Friday, Mobile police officers attempted to pull a car over that had been reported stolen. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop for the officers and led them on a chase. The chase ended at the I-65 ramp whenever the car hit a concrete barrier and became disabled.

The boy was taken into custody. He was taken to the hospital for an injury that was not severe and then taken to Strickland Youth Center.