MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 12-year-old girl was arrested Monday and taken to Strickland Youth Center after she allegedly broke into a local apartment, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Officers responded to a reported burglary Monday at Pelican Landing Apartments, 860 West Point Plaza Drive.

Officers said they learned that a 12-year-old girl unlawfully entered an apartment and took packages from the front door, according to an MPD news release.

The girl was then located by police and taken into custody.

