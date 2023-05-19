MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 12-year-old was arrested after he and another juvenile allegedly broke into a home and stole belongings, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

The release said officers were called to the 2000 block of Airport Boulevard, near Government Street, for a report of a burglary. Officers arrived and found that two boys had entered the victim’s home and stole some of their belongings.

The 12-year-old that was allegedly responsible for the theft was found and arrested. An officer was able to find some of the stolen belongings. The boy was taken to Strickland Youth Center. The release said this is an ongoing investigation.