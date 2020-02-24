12-year-old accidentally shot with flare gun loaded with a shotgun shell in Irvington

IRVINGTON, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office says a 12-year-old was shot with a flare gun Sunday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, a 12-year-old loaded a flare gun with a shotgun shell and shot his 12-year-old cousin with it.

The victim had injuries to his right arm and the right side of his abdomen. The extent of his injuries is not known, but he is conscious and alert. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

