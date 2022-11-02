PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the City of Prichard have confirmed an 11-year-old was shot in the city Wednesday evening.
According to officials, the girl was shot at the St. Stephens Woods Apartments on St. Stephens Road. She does not have life-threatening injuries. Officials said they are investigating and are looking for suspects.
Anyone with information should contact the Prichard Police Department.
This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.