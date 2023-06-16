MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — “Operation Maysville Heat” was conducted by the Mobile Police Department over the past three months. The investigation led to 11 people being arrested in the Maysville community.

Police were investigating the selling of illegal drugs in the Maysville community and “culminated in a series of coordinated actions between June 13 – June 15, 2023, which resulted in the execution of six search warrants.”

Many drugs were seized including one gram of methamphetamine, 82 grams of marijuana, one gram of cocaine and two grams of hydrocodone. Three guns and $718 were also confiscated.

The people arrested include:

Idella Green

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Justin White

Certain Person Forbidden to Possess a Firearm

Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree

Receiving Stolen Property 2nd Degree

Jacqueline Davis

Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Willie Reed Jr.

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Kerry Rattler

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Loitering for the Purposes of Drug Activity

Johnnie Ash

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Loitering for the Purposes of Drug Activity

Clarence Collins

Loitering for the Purposes of Drug Activity

Attempt to Elude

Mark McFolling

Loitering for the Purposes of Drug Activity

Ledell Koen

Loitering for the Purposes of Drug Activity

Ashley Blackmon

Loitering for the Purposes of Drug Activity

Dangelo Bell