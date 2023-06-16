MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — “Operation Maysville Heat” was conducted by the Mobile Police Department over the past three months. The investigation led to 11 people being arrested in the Maysville community.
Police were investigating the selling of illegal drugs in the Maysville community and “culminated in a series of coordinated actions between June 13 – June 15, 2023, which resulted in the execution of six search warrants.”
Many drugs were seized including one gram of methamphetamine, 82 grams of marijuana, one gram of cocaine and two grams of hydrocodone. Three guns and $718 were also confiscated.
The people arrested include:
Idella Green
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Justin White
- Certain Person Forbidden to Possess a Firearm
- Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree
- Receiving Stolen Property 2nd Degree
Jacqueline Davis
- Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Willie Reed Jr.
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Kerry Rattler
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Loitering for the Purposes of Drug Activity
Johnnie Ash
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Loitering for the Purposes of Drug Activity
Clarence Collins
- Loitering for the Purposes of Drug Activity
- Attempt to Elude
Mark McFolling
- Loitering for the Purposes of Drug Activity
Ledell Koen
- Loitering for the Purposes of Drug Activity
Ashley Blackmon
- Loitering for the Purposes of Drug Activity
Dangelo Bell
- Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree