11 arrested in MPD ‘Operation Parkway Net’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — MPD made nearly a dozen arrests during an operation police dubbed “Operation Parkway Net” on Wednesday.

Here’s the full breakdown of the operation, according to police:

Targets Arrested: 3

Total Arrests: 11

Search Warrants: 8

Guns Seized: 10

Colby Grepke

Daniel Green

Franklin Taylor

James Weaver

James Williams

Mary Weaver

Michael Bolt

Priscilla Criswell

Quentin Atkins

Samantha Casey

Sharon Allen

Targets Arrested

1. Daniel Green DOB: 12/17/1975

• Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

• Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

2. Colby Grepke DOB: 09/07/1998

• Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

• Possession of Marijuana Second Degree

• Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

3. Franklin Taylor DOB: 10/02/1962

• Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

• Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

• Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute

Ancillary Arrests

4. Sharon Allen DOB: 07/29/1990

• Warrant: No Driver’s License

5. Mary Weaver DOB: 02/08/1971

• Warrant: Code Violation

6. James Weaver DOB: 04/27/1970

• Warrant: Code Violation

7. Priscilla Criswell DOB: 12/06/1994

• Possession of a Controlled Substance

8. James Williams DOB: 11/20/1984

• Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree

• Possession of a Controlled Substance

•. No Insurance

9. Quentin Atkins DOB: 06/01/1988

• Possession of Controlled Substance

• Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

• Warrant: Expired Tag

• Warrant: No Driver’s License

• Warrant: No Insurance

10. Michael Bolt DOB: 09/24/1991

• Possession of a Controlled Substance

• Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

• Warrant: Possession Marijuana Second Degree

• Warrant: Fraudulent Use of a Stolen Credit Card

• Warrant: No Insurance

11. Samantha Casey DOB: 03/18/1992

• Possession of Controlled Substance

• Unlawful Possession of Prescription Drugs

• Possession of Drug Paraphernalia