11 arrested in MPD ‘Operation Parkway Net’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — MPD made nearly a dozen arrests during an operation police dubbed “Operation Parkway Net” on Wednesday.
Here’s the full breakdown of the operation, according to police:
- Targets Arrested: 3
- Total Arrests: 11
- Search Warrants: 8
- Guns Seized: 10
Targets Arrested
1. Daniel Green DOB: 12/17/1975
• Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
• Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
2. Colby Grepke DOB: 09/07/1998
• Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
• Possession of Marijuana Second Degree
• Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
3. Franklin Taylor DOB: 10/02/1962
• Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
• Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
• Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute
Ancillary Arrests
4. Sharon Allen DOB: 07/29/1990
• Warrant: No Driver’s License
5. Mary Weaver DOB: 02/08/1971
• Warrant: Code Violation
6. James Weaver DOB: 04/27/1970
• Warrant: Code Violation
7. Priscilla Criswell DOB: 12/06/1994
• Possession of a Controlled Substance
8. James Williams DOB: 11/20/1984
• Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree
• Possession of a Controlled Substance
•. No Insurance
9. Quentin Atkins DOB: 06/01/1988
• Possession of Controlled Substance
• Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
• Warrant: Expired Tag
• Warrant: No Driver’s License
• Warrant: No Insurance
10. Michael Bolt DOB: 09/24/1991
• Possession of a Controlled Substance
• Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
• Warrant: Possession Marijuana Second Degree
• Warrant: Fraudulent Use of a Stolen Credit Card
• Warrant: No Insurance
11. Samantha Casey DOB: 03/18/1992
• Possession of Controlled Substance
• Unlawful Possession of Prescription Drugs
• Possession of Drug Paraphernalia