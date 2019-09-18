11 arrested in MPD ‘Operation Parkway Net’

Mobile County
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — MPD made nearly a dozen arrests during an operation police dubbed “Operation Parkway Net” on Wednesday.

Here’s the full breakdown of the operation, according to police:

  • Targets Arrested: 3
  • Total Arrests: 11
  • Search Warrants: 8
  • Guns Seized: 10
Targets Arrested

  1.       Daniel Green                     DOB: 12/17/1975
•         Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
•         Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

  2.         Colby Grepke                    DOB: 09/07/1998
•         Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
•         Possession of Marijuana Second Degree
•         Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

  3.       Franklin Taylor                   DOB: 10/02/1962
•         Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
•         Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
•         Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute

Ancillary Arrests

  4.         Sharon Allen                      DOB: 07/29/1990
•         Warrant: No Driver’s License

  5.         Mary Weaver                    DOB: 02/08/1971
•         Warrant: Code Violation

  6.       James Weaver                    DOB: 04/27/1970
•         Warrant: Code Violation

  7.         Priscilla Criswell               DOB: 12/06/1994
•         Possession of a Controlled Substance

  8.         James Williams                 DOB: 11/20/1984
•         Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree
•         Possession of a Controlled Substance
•.         No Insurance

  9.         Quentin Atkins                DOB: 06/01/1988
•         Possession of Controlled Substance
•         Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
•         Warrant: Expired Tag
•         Warrant: No Driver’s License
•         Warrant: No Insurance

  10.       Michael Bolt                       DOB: 09/24/1991
•         Possession of a Controlled Substance
•         Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
•         Warrant: Possession Marijuana Second Degree
•         Warrant: Fraudulent Use of a Stolen Credit Card
•         Warrant: No Insurance

  11.         Samantha Casey               DOB: 03/18/1992
•         Possession of Controlled Substance
•         Unlawful Possession of Prescription Drugs
•         Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

