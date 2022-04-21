MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Eleven people were arrested Wednesday for an illegal gambling ring bust.

Mobile Police’s Narcotics/Vice Unit executed a search warrant at multiple homes on Highland Avenue.
As a result of the search, 32 grams of marijuana was seized along with $4,022 in gambling proceeds, and one firearm was taken for safekeeping. Police say the illegal gambling was taking place through a dice game.

Eleven people were arrested including: Jordan Randolph, charged with Possession of Marijuana 1st and Simple Gambling, Shanice Wilson, charged with Possession of Marijuana 2nd and all of the following were charged with Simple Gambling: Michael Edwards, Mark Frazier, Monterio Harris, Alvin Holifield, Raymond Johnson, Lawrence Riggins, Jody Scruggs, Ontario Tate and Dwight Williams.

If you would like to report criminal activity in your neighborhood, please contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211, or leave an anonymous tip at mobilepd.org/crimetip.   