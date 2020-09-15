2691 Alabama Power customers without power in Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to poweroutage.us there are 2,691 Alabama Power customers without power in Mobile County. The map does not display exactly in Mobile County where this power outage is.
A viewer did report the Potter Tract Rd area in Grand Bay is without power.
More power outages are expected as Hurricane Sally makes landfall into Wednesday.
