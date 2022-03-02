MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Airport Authority and the Alabama State Port Authority won a joint grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation for $100 million to fund transportation infrastructure, including the coming international terminal at the Mobile Downtown Airport, according to a joint news release from both organizations.

The MAA announced on Aug. 21 the international terminal will cost a total of $250 million. The construction of the accompanying parking lot and the parking garage will displace some businesses, which have already been notified that they must move.

$62 million of the grant funds will go toward the new international airport terminal at the Mobile Downtown Airport. $38 million will go toward building a connector bridge to help containers move from ships to distribution centers. The money comes from USDOT’s Demonstration Program Grant, funded by the Consolidated Appropriations Act, and “is intended to increase the efficiency of freight movements by air, rail, highway, and water,” according to the release.

The release quoted Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., who said Mobile is ready for growth.

“This is one of the most impactful federal grants during my time in Congress,” said Shelby. “Mobile is uniquely positioned to become a major transportation hub, with infrastructure already in place for maritime, rail, aviation, and highways.”

Shelby also said Mobile’s growth as a transportation hub could benefit the entire state.

“Our Gulf Coast and the entire state of Alabama stands to benefit immensely from this funding in ways we can only imagine,” said Shelby. “Mobile has a lot to offer, and I am thrilled that we are utilizing its existing infrastructure to create a new transportation hub and economic power source for the entire state.”

MAA said they expect to complete the new international airport terminal in 2024. The terminal would increase the airport’s commercial cargo capacity and let the airport more efficiently process that cargo.

“This investment puts us closer to our goal of building a new terminal debt-free, and that’s exciting,” said Elliot Maisel, Chairman of the MAA. “By avoiding debt, we can keep costs low for airlines and pass those savings along to our customers.”

MAA said the new international terminal will also provide “convenient and low-cost air access for residents.”

“We are incredibly thankful for the opportunity this funding creates,” said Chris Curry, MAA President. “For residents, this move means more direct flights and lower fares. The new international terminal also creates expanded air freight capacity, and that will spur continued economic growth and success on the Alabama Gulf coast.”

The $38 million for the ASPA will go toward a new bridge that would connect the Port’s marine terminal with the intermodal container transfer facility (ICTF) terminals. The new connector bridge will improve the port’s ability to move containers from ships to rail. These improvements, along with accompanying “site development and civil infrastructure,” will happen while a $367 million channel deepening and widening project is already underway. The ASPA expects that to be finished by late 2024 or early 2025. According to John Driscoll of the ASPA, it’s perfect timing.

“The timing of this grant could not be better,” Driscoll said. “The port is progressing nicely on the channel modernization program, and we just closed out the calendar year 2021 with unprecedented growth at our container intermodal facilities. As we move into our fourth container terminal expansion, this port is poised to deliver cost-effective, reliable, and efficient freight and intermodal cargo service for underserved logistics markets regionally and across North America.”

Driscoll also praised Shelby’s championing of these projects.

“We’re deeply appreciative of the U.S. DOT funding opportunity and Senator Shelby’s leadership in

modernizing our port and multi-modal transportation infrastructure to meet shipper needs and keep

American commerce competitive globally,” Driscoll said.

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson, quoted in the release, thanked the senator, the congressional delegation and U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.

“Today’s incredible $100 million federal grant awarded to the Alabama State Port Authority and the Mobile Airport Authority will further expand and optimize our growing container terminal and pave the way for an international airport that will connect imported and exported air cargos to our deep draft port, two interstate highway systems, five Class I railroads, and 15,000 miles of inland waterways,” said Stimpson. “Many thanks to Senator Shelby for his bold vision and unparalleled investment in our region. His leadership ensures the continued transformation of Alabama’s ocean, air, and inland port system to a world-class, multimodal gateway to ensure the creation of new, high-paying jobs for generations to come. On behalf of the citizens of Mobile, we are sincerely grateful to Senator Shelby, our congressional delegation, and Secretary Buttigieg for investing in these major job-creating projects that will benefit our city, state, and country.”

The Federal Aviation Administration approved plans to move airport operations from the Mobile Regional Airport to the Mobile Downtown Airport back in April 2021, the result of a 2018 feasibility study that determined the move was “feasible and critical.”