100,000 masks donated to Mobile County frontline workers

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — 100,000 masks were donated to the Medical Society of Mobile County to be distributed to first responders all across the county.

“There’s still a shortage of masks,” said Dr. George Koulianos, President of the Medical Society of Mobile County.

Only two cities in Alabama were given this donation: Birmingham and Mobile.

The masks come from the Bloomberg Foundation/International Medical Corps. “There are some institutions in the community getting 20 and 30 and 40 thousand masks because they serve – their reach is so broad. Overall, we have 100,000 masks to share in the county. That’s a major impact,” Dr. Koulianos said.

The 100,000 K-N95 masks line the board room of the Medical Society, prepped and ready for those on the frontlines.

“This will have a major impact in our community going forward because our toolbox is very limited in terms of what we have to use, it’s only wearing a mask, washing your hands and maintaining six feet distance. For the foreseeable future, those are the only tools in the box, so getting those masks to those who are most likely to be exposed is critical to keeping the infection rate down in our community,” Dr. Koulianos said.

Friday, the Mobile County Health Department announced the total positive COVID-19 cases for the last seven days is higher than the previous seven days.

“Keep masking Mobile,” Dr. Koulianos said.

Throughout the pandemic, finding appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) has been difficult.

“It will be good to have in reserve, medical supplies, personal protective equipment to help limit the spread in the community,” said Dr. Bert Eichold, the Mobile County Health Officer.

“We hope this gets Mobile through the winter. That’s the goal,” said Dr. Koulianos of the donation.

Staying prepared, as the pandemic continues.

“We’re only a third of the way through the pandemic. People forget that,” Dr. Koulianos said.

The Medical Society of Mobile County is still accepting donations of unused masks at their offices at 2701 Airport Blvd in Mobile.

