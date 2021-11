Construction begins this week for new Africatown Heritage House

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — About $10,000 will be donated to the Africatown community on Nov. 22.

The “Thanksgiving Blessing: Hearts, Heads, Hands” event will observe Thanksgiving and celebrate the historical and community work within Africatown.

40 families from Africa will receive $250 gift cards from Robert Smith and the Fund II Foundation.

Africatown Heritage Preservation Foundation will host the event at Yorktown Baptist Church at 851 East Street in Mobile.