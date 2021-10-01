$10,000 reward: Bristol Court shooting suspect sought by Mobile Law Enforcement Foundation

(Mobile Police on scene of alleged shooting on Bristol Court)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Law Enforcement Foundation offered up a $10,000 reward on Friday “to the person who can provide information that leads to an arrest in the Bristol Court shooting,” according to a City of Mobile news release.

On Sept. 20, Mobile Police responded to the 1100 block of Bristol Court where they found a 42-year-old male with a gunshot wound who had confronted a suspect in his vehicle.

Investigators want people with information to call 251-208-7211. Reward money will be paid to “the person who provides credible information that is useful in apprehending the suspect,” according to the release.

The release said people who provide information will remain anonymous.

The money comes from private donors.