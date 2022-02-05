MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Students at Murphy High School are looking to the future and honoring their past with their annual Panther 5k Run. They held a pep rally Saturday, Feb. 5 at the school’s auditorium to kick things off.

They also honored a 100-year-old Murphy graduate. Evelyn Knowles graduated from the class of 1938.

She was named “Queen of the Pride” during the rally. Ms. Evelyn said it’s a big honor from a special school.

“It was a big thing to come from the little school I come from and to come to Murphy it’s amazing how different it was,” said Knowles. The Panther 5k is a virtual run that’s a fundraiser for the school.

People can register and run at on their own time until next Saturday. You can find more information here.