WARNING: The details in this article may be disturbing to some viewers.

GRAND BAY, Ala. (WKRG) – A Grand Bay man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to incest, rape, and sodomy, among other charges.

William Storey Jr. made his guilty plea on Wednesday morning during a disposition hearing. Several of his victims are family members. One of his most serious charges is incest, which involves having sexual intercourse with a parent, child, sibling, or grandchild. Storey Jr. was arrested back in January 2021 for the crimes.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said Storey began repeatedly sexually abusing a relative in 2018 when the alleged victim was just 14. The abuse continued for over eight months. Deputies began their investigation in early January 2021 after a complaint was filed for that incident.

After that complaint, several other women came forward claiming Storey abused them when they were children too. The earliest abuse allegation dates back to 1996.

During the hearing on Wednesday, several victims’ impact statements were read. Storey Jr. had nothing to say when the judge asked him if he wanted to give a statement before sentencing. After he serves his 10-year prison sentence, Storey Jr. will be required to register as a sex offender.