MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Funeral arrangements have been made for 10-year-old Destinee Lee. Destinee lost her battle with stage 3 brain cancer last Friday.

Destinee will be laid to rest this Saturday at the Sunlight District Auditorium in Prichard at 11 a.m.

Destinee attended Forest Hill Elementary School.

Her family has set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for her funeral. To donate, click here.