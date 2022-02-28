MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Monday marks 10 years since a Coast Guard helicopter crash that killed four servicemen. On February 28th, 2012 a four-man crew from the Aviation Training Center in Mobile was conducting nighttime training maneuvers over Mobile Bay. The helicopter crashed into the water killing all four onboard.

The accident killed Lt. Cmdr. Dale Taylor, Lt. j.g. Thomas Cameron, Chief Petty Officer Fernando Jorge and Petty Officer Third Class Andrew Knight. A report from the Coast Guard released more than a year later cited “pilot error” as the cause. A summary said:

“A lack of established flight manual procedures for inadvertently entering instrument flight conditions, and a lack of recent over water night and night vision goggle flying by the pilot were identified as contributing factors.” Dale Taylor and his family were stationed here and living in Mobile for years before the crash. Andrew Knight was also local, originally from Thomasville.