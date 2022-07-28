MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested three people after 10 cars were broken into at the 100 block of Colonial Hills Drive Wednesday, July 27.

Brendon Beaucene, 18, and two teens were arrested after officers were called to investigate the string of burglaries. Officers believe Beaucene, a 16 -year-old and 17-year-old broke into the cars, stole several items and drove from the scene in a vehicle.

Investigators were given a description of the vehicle, which was later spotted by officers. Police stopped the vehicle and took the trio into custody. While investigating, stolen items were found inside the vehicle.

Beaucene was arrested and charged with nine counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, according to the Metro Jail log. The two teens were taken to Strickland Youth Center. More charges may be pending once police finish their investigation, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department.