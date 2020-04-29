10 testing sites for COVID-19 in Mobile County

New Saraland location opens Thursday, April 30
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department, Mobile County and City of Mobile have released a list of COVID-19 testing sites in Mobile County. Below is a release from the Unified Command:
The Unified Command has compiled a list of the testing locations open in Mobile County. Reminder, those seeking COVID-19 testing must call first to be screened, before going to the site. Testing will be done by appointments only. Insurance and/or testing cost may vary, contact the sites directly for this information.Unified Command press release
• Greater Mobile Urgent Care – Antibody Testing
M-F 8:00 am-7:00 pm, S/S 8:00 am-3:00 pm
2350 Schillinger Rd. Mobile, AL 36695
Phone: (251) 633-0123
• Infirmary Health – Mobile Infirmary – Used for Mobile Infirmary employee testing only
Address: 166 Mobile Infirmary Blvd, Mobile, AL 36604
Phone: (251) 341-2819
• Main Street Family Care – Mobile – Testing both children and adults
M-F 12:00 noon-10:00 pm, S/S 9:00 am-9:00 pm
6280 Lott Rd. Mobile, AL 36609
Phone: (251) 288-5606
• Compass Urgent Care with Doctor O.
M-F 10:00 am-11:00 am & 3:00 pm-4:00 pm
6901 port Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608
Phone: (251) 634-2273
• Mostellar Medical Center
M-F 8:00 am -5:00 pm
12701 Padgett Switch Rd, Irvington, AL 36544
Phone: (251) 824-2174
• Diagnostic and Medical Clinic (DMC)
8:00 am-4:30 pm
831C Hillcrest Road, Mobile, 36695
Phone: (251) 435-1106
• Ladd Stadium – USA Hospital
8:00 am to 4:00 pm
1621 Virginia Street, Mobile, AL 36604
Phone: (888) 872-2650
• Keeler Memorial Building – Mobile County Health Department, Family Health
M – F 9:00 am – 3:30 pm
251 North Bayou Street, Mobile, AL
Phone: (251) 410-MCHD (6243)
• Prichard City Hall
8:00 am – 3:00pm
216 E. Prichard Ave, Prichard, AL 36610
Phone: (251) 444-2211
• Saraland Walmart – Drive Thru Testing
7 days a week 9:00 am to 4:00 pm
1095 Industrial Pkwy, Saraland, AL 36571
Appointments are made through Quest’s MyQuestTM online portal and app:
www.MyQuestCOVIDTest.com
For a continuous list to testing sites and hours of operation in the area, call the Alabama COVID-19 24/7 hotline at 1-888-264-2256. Interpreters are available. Note: There is no medical advice provided at this telephone number.
For general COVID-19 questions, call Alabama Department of Public Health at 1-800-270-7268 or
email covid19info@adph.state.al.us. Telephone calls are answered from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
Interpreters are available. For frequently asked questions and to check your symptoms, visit the
Alabama.gov COVID-19 Information Hub at covid19.alabama.gov.
