10 testing sites for COVID-19 in Mobile County

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) --- Alabama's "Safer at Home" order will allow many businesses to reopen, but with restrictions. A huge relief for many business owners across our area,

Owner Mary Hayes of Hayes Jewelers tells News 5's Amber Grigley that she has already received multiple calls from customers asking about her hours of operation on Friday. A blessing during a difficult time as many businesses felt the brutal impact of COVID-19.