MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With Cinco De Mayo just a few days away, WKRG compiled a list of the ten best places to grab a margarita in Mobile. This list is sourced from Yelp.

Top 10:

Margaritas Taqueria Mexico Roosters Villa del Rey cocina mexicana Taco Mama El Papi Rio Mexican Restaurant POST Crafted Cocktails & Winer Bar El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant The Haberdasher

Margaritas is located at 4125 Moffett Road. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. this Friday. In addition to margaritas, the restaurant has enchiladas, quesadillas, tacos and more.

Taqueria Mexico is located at 3733 Airport Blvd. It will be home from 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. this Friday.

Roosters is located at 211 Dauphin St. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. this Friday. They have a happy hour every weekday with $3 off house margaritas from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m..

Villa del Rey cocina mexicana has two locations: 9 Du Ru Drive and 720 Schillinger Rd. The Du Ru Drive location will be open from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Friday. The Schillinger Road location will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday.

Taco Mama is located at 2534 Old Shell Rd. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 pm. on Friday. Taco Mama also has a location in Daphne at 6883 U.S. 90.

El Papi is located at 615 Dauphin St. It will be open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday. They have a happy hour everyday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m..

Rio Mexican Restaurant is located at 6401 Airport Blvd. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Friday.

POST Crafted Cocktails & Winer Bar has two locations: 571 Dauphin St. and 4513 Old Shell Road. It is open from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday.

El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant is located at 763 Holcombe Ave. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday.

The Haberdasher is located at 113 Dauphin St.. It will be open from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday.