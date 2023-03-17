MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A three month anti-drug operation netted 10 arrests in the Glen Acres community, Mobile Police said in a news release Friday.

Police said the Narcotics and Vice Unit, with support from the Fourth Precinct, collected intelligence on suspects believed to be involved with drug and property crimes in the west Mobile community.

Narcotics and Vice, SWAT, the Canine Detail and officers from the Fourth Precinct executed six search warrants, arresting 10 people and seizing drugs, including methamphetamine, marijuana, MDMA and prescription pills. Police said they found one handgun.

The Mobile Police Department’s commitment to eradicating the sale of illegal drugs and related crimes in the community is reflected in this operation,” police said in the release.

Of the ten arrested in “Operation Green Acres,” police said five were targets of the operation and seven were wanted.

Targets Arrested:

Timothy Helton DOB: 3/01/1983

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree

Possession of Controlled Substance

Jacob Manning DOB: 01/21/2004

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Dylan Sockriter DOB: 01/06/1999

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Trafficking Morphine

Possession of Controlled Substance

Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree

Randall Yonker DOB: 3/13/1963

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Robert Bailey DOB:11/25/1984

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Outstanding Warrants:

Joseph Seitz DOB: 12/04/1976

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

2. Roy Carter DOB: 09/29/1980

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

3. Minton Matthews DOB: 12/31/1962

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

4. James Carter DOB: 04/18/1979

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

David Draughon DOB: 12/04/1976

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Alexander Waldrop DOB: 10/24/1993

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Theft of Property 1 st Degree

Degree Possession of Marijuana 2 nd Degree

Degree Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card

Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card

Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card

Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card

Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card

Additional arrests:

Brittany Stiles DOB: 11/23/1993

· Possession of Controlled Substance

· Probation Revocation



Emily Black DOB: 02/05/1993

· Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree

· Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree (Warrant)



Kevin Strickland DOB: 11/26/1974

· Probation Revocation



Michael Finch DOB: 03/24/1965

· Receiving Stolen Property 4th Degree

· No Driver’s License (Warrant)

· Fail to Register New Vehicle (Warrant)

· No Insurance (Warrant)