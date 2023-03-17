MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A three month anti-drug operation netted 10 arrests in the Glen Acres community, Mobile Police said in a news release Friday.
Police said the Narcotics and Vice Unit, with support from the Fourth Precinct, collected intelligence on suspects believed to be involved with drug and property crimes in the west Mobile community.
Narcotics and Vice, SWAT, the Canine Detail and officers from the Fourth Precinct executed six search warrants, arresting 10 people and seizing drugs, including methamphetamine, marijuana, MDMA and prescription pills. Police said they found one handgun.
The Mobile Police Department’s commitment to eradicating the sale of illegal drugs and related crimes in the community is reflected in this operation,” police said in the release.
Of the ten arrested in “Operation Green Acres,” police said five were targets of the operation and seven were wanted.
Targets Arrested:
- Timothy Helton DOB: 3/01/1983
- Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
- Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree
- Possession of Controlled Substance
- Jacob Manning DOB: 01/21/2004
- Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
- Dylan Sockriter DOB: 01/06/1999
- Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
- Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
- Trafficking Morphine
- Possession of Controlled Substance
- Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree
- Randall Yonker DOB: 3/13/1963
- Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Robert Bailey DOB:11/25/1984
- Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
- Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Outstanding Warrants:
- Joseph Seitz DOB: 12/04/1976
- Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
2. Roy Carter DOB: 09/29/1980
- Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
3. Minton Matthews DOB: 12/31/1962
- Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
4. James Carter DOB: 04/18/1979
- Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
- David Draughon DOB: 12/04/1976
- Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
- Alexander Waldrop DOB: 10/24/1993
- Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
- Theft of Property 1st Degree
- Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card
- Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card
- Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card
- Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card
- Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card
Additional arrests:
- Brittany Stiles DOB: 11/23/1993
· Possession of Controlled Substance
· Probation Revocation
- Emily Black DOB: 02/05/1993
· Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree
· Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree (Warrant)
- Kevin Strickland DOB: 11/26/1974
· Probation Revocation
- Michael Finch DOB: 03/24/1965
· Receiving Stolen Property 4th Degree
· No Driver’s License (Warrant)
· Fail to Register New Vehicle (Warrant)
· No Insurance (Warrant)