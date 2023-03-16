MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said a person suffered “life-threatening” injuries and was transported to the hospital with severe burns from a fire early Thursday morning.

Police said they were called to the 900 block of Dauphin Street at around 2:32 a.m. on Thursday, March 16 for a “medical emergency.”

Once they arrived, Mobile Fire Rescue said there was a fire across the street. Throughout the investigation, officers learned a 42-year-old was sleeping in the area where the fire started.

This remains an ongoing investigation.