MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said one man was shot Tuesday afternoon on Burden Street and has a “life-threatening injury.”

Officers responded to the 600 block of Burden Street at around 4:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

MPD said updates will be provided as more information becomes available.