MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a woman for allegedly stabbing a person during a road rage incident on Western Drive at Spring Hill Avenue, according to a release.

Char’Nesia Lee, 23, was arrested and charged with assault.

Police said they were called to University Hospital at around 2:55 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28 for an assault. Through an investigation, officers said the victim was stabbed by Lee during a road rage incident.

Police said the victim drove herself to the hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.