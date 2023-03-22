MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after a person was allegedly shot by someone driving by in a car late Tuesday night while standing in their driveway.

Police were called to Morris Mobile Homes at around 10:25 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21 in reference to a shooting.

Through an investigation, police said the person was standing in the driveway when two people “drove up in a vehicle and the passenger shot him with a firearm,” according to the release.

The two people inside the car fled the scene before officers arrived. The victim was transported to the hospital for a “non-life-threatening” injury.

This remains an ongoing investigation.