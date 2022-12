Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a shooting and carjacking that occurred early Wednesday morning.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said one person was shot by an unknown suspect while sitting in their car Saturday morning.

Officials say the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. at the 100 block of Durant Street.

When officers arrived to the neighborhood, they said the victim was driven to University Hospital.

According to officers, the victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

This is an ongoing investigation.