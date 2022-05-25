MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department confirmed one person was shot while playing basketball in the Washington Square area Tuesday night.

MPD responded to New Jersey Street and Charles Street in reference to a shooting around 7:50 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene they discovered a male victim had been playing basketball in the street. An unknown subject in an unknown vehicle drove by and began firing.

According to MPD the man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound to the ankle. This is an ongoing investigation.

