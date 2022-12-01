MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said one person was shot Thursday night.

Police said it happened on Hathcox Street at 5:39 p.m. on Thursday, December 1st.

Police said the victim suffered a “non-life-threatening” gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been reported.

WKRG News 5 is working to learn more and this story will be updated as we learn more.