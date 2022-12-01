MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said one person was shot Thursday night.
Police said it happened on Hathcox Street at 5:39 p.m. on Thursday, December 1st.
Police said the victim suffered a “non-life-threatening” gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
No arrests have been reported.
