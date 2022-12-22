MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they have detained one person after allegedly shooting another man Thursday night.

Police said they were called to the 2000 block of General Gorgas Drive N for a shooting.

Police said the victim suffered a “non-life-threatening” gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital. Police said a suspect has been detained. Police did not release the identity of the suspect.

There are no more details available at this time. WKRG is working to learn more and we will provide updates in this story as we receive them.

This is the second shooting in the last week on General Gorgas Drive. A teen allegedly shot a 20-year-old early Sunday morning at a party. Police are still looking for the teen. Police said it is too early to tell if the two shootings are related.