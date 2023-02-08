MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One person was rushed to the hospital early Wednesday morning after a shooting took place at a home on the 7000 block of Gloster Court off Cody Road in West Mobile, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department.

Police have confirmed that a man was shot and his injuries appear to be non-life threatening. Right now, they have not released the name of the man who was shot.

News 5 spoke with a neighbor who lives two houses down from where the shooting took place. She told us that she and her husband heard about 10 shots. They believe a brother and sister lived in the home together.

The neighbor also told News 5 that this subdivision is usually quiet and she never would’ve expected something like this would happen.

A detective on the scene told us this is an ongoing investigation.