UPDATE (7:56 p.m.): Semmes Police said one person died in the shooting.

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — One person was shot inside a store next to the Walmart in Semmes, according to Semmes Police Chief Todd Freind. Freind did not say which store it was.

Police said the victim is being transported to USA hospital.

Police said the suspect is in custody. Police have not released the name of the suspect.

