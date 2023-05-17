Police said they were called to McQuillen Street and learned the man was near Navco and McVay Road when he was shot.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police confirmed a man was shot Wednesday afternoon.

Police said they were called to McQuillen Street and learned the man was near Navco and McVay Road when he was shot.

WKRG was on scene and spoke with the victim’s mother. She told News 5 her son drove up to her home on McQuillen Street and asked her to call 911 since he had been shot.

He sustained a non-life-threatening injury. WKRG saw a white sedan with shattered windows on scene.

No further details are available at this time.

This is a developing story. This will be updated as more information becomes available.